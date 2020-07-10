Zacks: Analysts Expect Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.30). Sonim Technologies posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 480%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sonim Technologies.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 93.18% and a negative net margin of 30.40%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Sonim Technologies from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Sonim Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.38.

In related news, CEO Thomas Wiley Wilkinson bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert L. Tirva purchased 100,000 shares of Sonim Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 315,000 shares of company stock valued at $236,250.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 12,743.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 42,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 63.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 33,425 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 547.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 15,877 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Sonim Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SONM opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86. The company has a market cap of $16.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 3.41. Sonim Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

