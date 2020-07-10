Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) to Announce -$0.61 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) will report earnings per share of ($0.61) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.48). Kodiak Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 96.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.67) to ($1.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($4.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.01) to ($2.27). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kodiak Sciences.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.07).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KOD shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Kodiak Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $420,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,314,686.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOD. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Shares of Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $51.66 on Tuesday. Kodiak Sciences has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $82.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.95.

Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

