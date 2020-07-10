Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) will announce earnings per share of $0.87 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Saia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.78. Saia reported earnings of $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $446.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.85 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on SAIA shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

In other Saia news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $111,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,117.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $1,006,486.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,682.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Saia by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Saia during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 922,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,805,000 after purchasing an additional 180,566 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Saia by 41.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Saia by 12,487.7% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 406,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,826,000 after purchasing an additional 402,979 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $122.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.80. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.11. Saia has a 12-month low of $61.13 and a 12-month high of $123.57.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

