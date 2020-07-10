Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cango’s earnings. Cango reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cango will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cango.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.74 million during the quarter. Cango had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 19.35%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CANG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet cut Cango from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of CANG opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $858.44 million, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.31. Cango has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.42.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cango stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Cango Company Profile

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

