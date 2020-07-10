Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) will report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.22. Hope Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 44.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $132.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HOPE. ValuEngine downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.

In other Hope Bancorp news, Director Steven Koh sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $55,353.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 277,283 shares of company stock worth $2,819,506. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,990,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,685,000 after purchasing an additional 884,003 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,069,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,672,000 after purchasing an additional 256,038 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $28,402,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,885,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 128,441 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 924,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,732,000 after purchasing an additional 453,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.96. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.70. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

