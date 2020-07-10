Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) to Hold

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is an investment company. It focuses on investment in consumer products, food and beverages, heathcare, logistics and distribution, media, telecommunication, education, aerospace and defense, industrial and environmental industries. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as KCAP Financial Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Get Portman Ridge Finance alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Portman Ridge Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

NASDAQ:PTMN opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.08 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57. Portman Ridge Finance has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.75 million during the quarter. Portman Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 107.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. On average, analysts expect that Portman Ridge Finance will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,114,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 107,492 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,018,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 97,549 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 708,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 64,888 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 39.3% in the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 220,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 62,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the first quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. is a private equity fund and non-diversified closed-end investment company that invests in middle market companies generating consistent cash flows located in North America. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors such as aerospace and defense, automotive, beverage, food and tobacco, broadcasting and entertainment, buildings and real estate, personal and cargo transport, chemicals, plastics and rubber, containers, packaging and glass, diversified or conglomerate service, ecological, electronics, finance, and healthcare.

See Also: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Portman Ridge Finance (PTMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Portman Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portman Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.