Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) to Hold

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Power Integrations, Inc. is a supplier of high-performance electronic components used in high-voltage power-conversion systems. Their integrated circuits and diodes enable compact, energy-efficient AC-DC power supplies for a vast range of electronic products including mobile devices, TVs, PCs, appliances, smart utility meters and LED lights. Their SCALE IGBT drivers enhance the efficiency, reliability and cost of high-power applications such as industrial motor drives, solar and wind energy systems, electric vehicles and high-voltage DC transmission. Since its introduction, Power Integrations’ EcoSmart® energy-efficiency technology has prevented billions of dollars’ worth of energy waste and millions of tons of carbon emissions. Reflecting the environmental benefits of their products, Power Integrations’ stock is a member of clean-technology stock indices sponsored by Cleantech Group LLC and Clean Edge. “

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on POWI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.20.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $120.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.34. Power Integrations has a 52-week low of $77.14 and a 52-week high of $125.47.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 45.82%. The company had revenue of $109.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Power Integrations’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.63, for a total value of $2,132,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 500 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total value of $60,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,297,055.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,599 shares of company stock worth $7,797,749 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 141.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Power Integrations (POWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.