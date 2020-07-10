ZTE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.41

ZTE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.41 and traded as high as $7.09. ZTE CORP/ADR shares last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 11,317 shares trading hands.

ZTCOY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZTE CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. ValuEngine cut ZTE CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41.

ZTE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that ZTE CORP/ADR will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ZTE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY)

ZTE Corporation provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, such as base stations, network optimization tools, controllers, GoTa products, network management products, and wireless infrastructure products; and bearer network products, including optical transmission, data transmission, and microwave products.

