ZTE/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.26

ZTE/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.26 and traded as high as $3.51. ZTE/Shs H Vtg 1.00 shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 2,500 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.26.

ZTE/Shs H Vtg 1.00 Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF)

ZTE Corporation provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, base stations, network optimization tools, controllers, GoTa products, network management products, and infrastructure products; optical transmission products, such as WDM-OTN and MSTP; data communication products comprising Ethernet switch, IPTN, router and BMSG, and SDN and NFV products; and microwave products.

