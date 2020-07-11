-$0.01 EPS Expected for Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Livongo Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Livongo Health reported earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Livongo Health will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Livongo Health.

Get Livongo Health alerts:

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 22.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.11 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LVGO. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Livongo Health in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Livongo Health in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on Livongo Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Livongo Health from $36.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livongo Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LVGO opened at $105.68 on Wednesday. Livongo Health has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $110.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.09 and a 200 day moving average of $40.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -91.90.

In other news, insider James Pursley sold 24,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,848,615.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,354,374.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Jennifer Schneider sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.30, for a total value of $995,620.00. Insiders have sold a total of 515,009 shares of company stock worth $28,872,089 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Livongo Health by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 45,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Livongo Health by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livongo Health in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Livongo Health by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Livongo Health by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.70% of the company’s stock.

Livongo Health Company Profile

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Livongo Health (LVGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Livongo Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livongo Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.