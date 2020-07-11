$0.10 EPS Expected for Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) will announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ferro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.12. Ferro reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ferro will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.14. Ferro had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $252.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Ferro from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Ferro during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferro during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ferro by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ferro during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ferro by 1,448.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FOE stock opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Ferro has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $933.46 million, a P/E ratio of 113.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.87.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

