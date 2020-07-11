$0.12 EPS Expected for Ashford Inc. (NASDAQ:AINC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Ashford Inc. (NASDAQ:AINC) will announce $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ashford’s earnings. Ashford reported earnings per share of $2.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.27 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ashford.

Get Ashford alerts:

Ashford (NASDAQ:AINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 17th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $133.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.81 million.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ashford from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AINC opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. Ashford has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.21.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Article: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashford (AINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.