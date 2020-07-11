$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Easterly Government Properties posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $58.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DEA shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.71.

NYSE:DEA opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $18.22 and a twelve month high of $29.69. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.40 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.67%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $573,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,280.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 18,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $435,846.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,471 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,209. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter worth $4,124,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter worth $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1,722.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

