12,552 Shares in Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADAP. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,465,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 586,384 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 34,007 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 17,082,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,465,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. 72.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub cut Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

ADAP stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 2.41. Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.90 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.62% and a negative net margin of 7,324.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, Director James Noble sold 500,000 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $4,665,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gavin Wood purchased 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $53,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

