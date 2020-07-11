1ST TR SR FR 20/COM (NYSE:FIV) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM (NYSE:FIV) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 447,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,404 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 54,027 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM by 224.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 298,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 206,500 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 24,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 17,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider David Mcgarel acquired 7,374 shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $61,130.46.

1ST TR SR FR 20/COM stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.41. 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $9.37.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st.

1ST TR SR FR 20/COM Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

