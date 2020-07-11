3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.06). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DDD shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.57.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 230,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDD. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 21.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,161,314 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $32,084,000 after acquiring an additional 727,647 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,333,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 570,150 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 305,700 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,787,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 12,041.8% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 151,772 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 150,522 shares during the period. 69.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DDD opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. 3D Systems has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $770.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.21.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

