6 Meridian Has $259,000 Holdings in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd (NYSE:IRR)

6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd (NYSE:IRR) by 301.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,506 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 35,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IRR stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $5.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.05%.

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd Profile

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of North America. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy, natural resources, and basic materials industries.

