6 Meridian Sells 39,037 Shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT)

6 Meridian lowered its holdings in Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,037 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 116,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 34,391 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 465,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 22,688 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 857,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 111,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,204,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Independence Realty Trust news, Director Richard H. Ross sold 16,000 shares of Independence Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $154,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,063.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $10.83 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

IRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.75 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.90.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

