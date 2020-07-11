6 Meridian Sells 53,866 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

6 Meridian trimmed its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 61.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,866 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $38,390,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $26,361,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 320.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,288,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,426 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,743,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $7,966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $10.40 on Friday. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $11.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.68.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 82.95%. The business had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 52.50%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LXP shares. ValuEngine cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Lexington Realty Trust from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

