80,230 Shares in Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 80,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Qudian by 404.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 864,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 692,955 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Qudian in the fourth quarter valued at $690,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Qudian by 61.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,342,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 890,900 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Qudian in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Qudian by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,972,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after buying an additional 403,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QD shares. Citigroup lowered Qudian from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.33 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised Qudian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Qudian in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Qudian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.86.

Shares of NYSE QD opened at $2.38 on Friday. Qudian Inc – has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.60 million, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.37.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($3.56). The firm had revenue of $135.28 million for the quarter. Qudian had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Qudian Inc – will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

