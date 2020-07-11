Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New $617,000 Investment in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 75,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 11.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 6.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 102,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Amcor in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Amcor from $7.50 to $9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BofA Securities assumed coverage on Amcor in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

AMCR opened at $10.37 on Friday. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average of $9.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.41%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

