Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases New Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 88,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.20% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2,645.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1,888.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 330,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 313,754 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $13,775,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 518,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 35,780 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 166.8% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 153,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 95,885 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FENY opened at $9.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.41. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.41.

