Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes $654,000 Position in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 61,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of The GEO Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 5,322,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,675,000 after acquiring an additional 283,366 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,130,000 after acquiring an additional 357,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,190,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,641,000 after acquiring an additional 29,417 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,031,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,106,000 after acquiring an additional 152,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,572,000 after acquiring an additional 128,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The GEO Group Inc has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $20.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average is $13.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.90%. The GEO Group’s payout ratio is 69.82%.

GEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Noble Financial initiated coverage on The GEO Group in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In related news, CEO George C. Zoley acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,686,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,750,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,910,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George C. Zoley bought 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.37 per share, for a total transaction of $50,294.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,750,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,517,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

