Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 3,300 Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRCA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 729,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 470,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 25,743 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 234,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 19,510 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

VRCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

VRCA stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $18.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.17 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 27.45, a current ratio of 27.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

