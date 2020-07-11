Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 1,900 Shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.06% of Lands’ End worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LE. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Lands’ End by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,380,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Towerview LLC grew its position in shares of Lands’ End by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 560,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 10,718 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 538,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after buying an additional 10,335 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 76.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 444,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 193,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lands’ End by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LE opened at $8.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.62 million, a PE ratio of 53.57 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average is $9.47. Lands’ End, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $18.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Several brokerages have commented on LE. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 16th.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates through U.S. eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, and Retail segments. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products.

