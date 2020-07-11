Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys Shares of 10,400 Howard Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBMD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Howard Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBMD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.06% of Howard Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HBMD. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howard Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howard Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Howard Bancorp alerts:

In related news, CFO Robert L. Carpenter, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $27,625.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,085 shares of company stock worth $54,153 over the last 90 days. 18.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HBMD stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. Howard Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $19.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $20.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. Howard Bancorp had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 5.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Howard Bancorp Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HBMD shares. ValuEngine upgraded Howard Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Howard Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Howard Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howard Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.