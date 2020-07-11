Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 93.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 200,075 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 121,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $522,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,780,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 98,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 41,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc sold 859,900 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $10,550,973.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RRGB opened at $7.84 on Friday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $37.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($6.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($5.05). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $306.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.96 million. On average, analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

