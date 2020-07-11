Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.68.

Shares of MDRX opened at $6.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.98. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $11.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $416.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,376.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Rikoon Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

