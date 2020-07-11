Angel Gold (CVE:ANG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.05

Shares of Angel Gold Corp (CVE:ANG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 150000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 million and a P/E ratio of -0.98.

About Angel Gold (CVE:ANG)

Angel Gold Corp., an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Colombia. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's principal property portfolio includes the El Porvenir, El Pino West, and Heliconia projects located in the Department of Antioquia, Colombia.

