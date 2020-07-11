Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) by 72.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,909 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Apergy were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,173,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apergy by 134.3% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 223,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 128,175 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apergy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,567,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,512,000 after purchasing an additional 121,032 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apergy by 33.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 261,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 66,177 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APY opened at $8.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.04. Apergy Corp has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The stock has a market cap of $663.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 3.56.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $261.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.80 million. Apergy had a positive return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 57.05%. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apergy Corp will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on APY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Apergy from $11.00 to $6.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Apergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Apergy from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Apergy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Apergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

