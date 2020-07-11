APG Asset Management N.V. Boosts Holdings in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 868,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,400 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.17% of Flex worth $7,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Flex by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 26,536 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Flex by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 185,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Flex by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,940,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,107,000 after acquiring an additional 218,583 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Flex by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 247,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Flex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Flex in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.35.

In other Flex news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 2,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $27,793.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 173,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,818,348. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 4,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $52,908.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 173,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,519.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,392 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,043. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.65. Flex Ltd has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 54.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.78.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Flex had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Flex Ltd will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

