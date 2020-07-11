APG Asset Management N.V. Trims Stock Position in Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its stake in Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) by 44.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 883,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 701,247 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $6,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DENN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after buying an additional 1,211,020 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 16.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,709,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,846,000 after buying an additional 819,128 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,887,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,526,000 after buying an additional 553,094 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 400,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,962,000 after acquiring an additional 203,179 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 120.1% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 273,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 149,100 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Denny’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Denny’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.07.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $8.54 on Friday. Denny’s Corp has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The company has a market capitalization of $506.39 million, a PE ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.86.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Denny’s had a net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The company had revenue of $96.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Denny’s Corp will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Denny’s news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 6,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $78,615.28. Following the sale, the president now owns 806,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,215,209.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

