AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 72.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,747 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Laureate Education by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,056,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,143 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 26.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,509,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,379,000 after purchasing an additional 532,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,387,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,095,000 after purchasing an additional 71,610 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,107,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,120,000 after purchasing an additional 779,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 12.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,026,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,300,000 after acquiring an additional 222,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LAUR shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Laureate Education from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Laureate Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

In other news, CFO Jean-Jacques Charhon purchased 101,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $903,994.92. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 202,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,122.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laureate Education stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average is $13.61. Laureate Education Inc has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $1.02. The company had revenue of $528.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.48 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 9.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that Laureate Education Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

