AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,947 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BY. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $21,141,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 124.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 786,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 435,670 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,018,000 after buying an additional 264,494 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 10.6% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 829,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after buying an additional 79,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $538,000. 40.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BY. ValuEngine upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

BY stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. Byline Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $20.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.49. The stock has a market cap of $452.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.56.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.18). Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.53 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Byline Bancorp Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

