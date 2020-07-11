AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 77.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97,687 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 328.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 63,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 48,379 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 145,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 16,556 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,313,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,336,000 after purchasing an additional 9,938 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 105,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 11,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NYCB opened at $9.69 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $13.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.94.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $261.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NYCB. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.91.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

