AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 1,305 Shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 116,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 34,391 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 465,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 22,688 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 857,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 111,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 273.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,204,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on IRT shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $15.75 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.90.

In other news, Director Richard H. Ross sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $154,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,063.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

IRT opened at $10.83 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $16.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average of $11.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

