Arden Trust Co Cuts Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,915 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,849,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,781,000 after purchasing an additional 776,713 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,220,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,031 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,533,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,132,000 after purchasing an additional 436,808 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth $187,256,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,311,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,188,000 after buying an additional 446,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. ValuEngine upgraded KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. BofA Securities downgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.74.

NYSE:KEY opened at $11.03 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $20.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.53.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

In other news, COO Christopher M. Gorman bought 100,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $1,036,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 4,485 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,783.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,012.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 106,485 shares of company stock worth $1,109,564 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

