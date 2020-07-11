Arden Trust Co Has $262,000 Stock Position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Arden Trust Co increased its stake in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,377 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Oldfield Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the first quarter worth approximately $48,823,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 21,010,372 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $526,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965,103 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,389,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 7.1% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 31,817,347 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $312,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,588 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 363.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,547,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,959 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $11.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.08. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 95.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOV. Barclays lowered National-Oilwell Varco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. R. F. Lafferty lowered their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cowen upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National-Oilwell Varco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.39.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

