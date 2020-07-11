Arden Trust Co Purchases 2,943 Shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,769,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 149,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 749,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QRTEA. ValuEngine lowered Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $9.61 on Friday. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $14.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.33.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 15.25% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

