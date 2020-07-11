Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,188 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Astronics worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Astronics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Astronics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Astronics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Astronics by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Astronics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRO stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.15. Astronics Co. has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $39.29. The company has a market capitalization of $297.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.69.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($2.10). Astronics had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $157.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.52 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Astronics Co. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffry D. Frisby bought 4,100 shares of Astronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.78 per share, with a total value of $35,998.00. 14.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATRO shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Astronics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Astronics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Astronics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

