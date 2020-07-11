Axa Boosts Position in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Axa boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) by 153.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,830 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 75,053 shares during the period. Axa owned approximately 0.25% of Magic Software Enterprises worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGIC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 491,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after buying an additional 51,133 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 412,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 127,677 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,499,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after buying an additional 92,250 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 32,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 461.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 27,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGIC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magic Software Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

NASDAQ MGIC opened at $10.86 on Friday. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $12.39. The company has a market cap of $524.64 million, a P/E ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.87.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $85.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.65 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

