Axa Has $823,000 Stock Position in Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB)

Axa grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) by 51.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,155 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 43,555 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Deutsche Bank were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 60.5% during the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Sunday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

Shares of DB stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Deutsche Bank AG has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average is $8.08.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.13. Deutsche Bank had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank AG will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

