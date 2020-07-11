BidaskClub Downgrades First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) to Sell

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on THFF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

First Financial stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Financial has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $46.93.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. First Financial had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $45.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in First Financial by 28.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Financial by 8.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its holdings in First Financial by 1,108.6% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 29,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 27,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,764,000 after buying an additional 17,342 shares during the period. 57.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

