BidaskClub Downgrades ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) to Sell

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ICUI. Raymond James lifted their target price on ICU Medical from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CJS Securities upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICU Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.67.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $180.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.68. ICU Medical has a one year low of $148.89 and a one year high of $259.72.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $328.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.97 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ICU Medical will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George A. Lopez sold 10,000 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total transaction of $1,850,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 340,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,085,159.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 16,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.37, for a total transaction of $3,266,670.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 346,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,329,888.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,669 shares of company stock worth $8,999,715. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nitorum Capital L.P. increased its position in ICU Medical by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 457,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 455,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,281,000 after purchasing an additional 231,787 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 14.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,085,000 after purchasing an additional 53,556 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 2.2% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 356,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,951,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 4.6% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 351,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,930,000 after purchasing an additional 15,424 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.