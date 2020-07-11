BidaskClub Downgrades Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) to Sell

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of ILPT opened at $19.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 5.19. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $24.18.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $64.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 191.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,257,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,052,000 after purchasing an additional 825,941 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 545,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,573,000 after purchasing an additional 15,731 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after buying an additional 75,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 178,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 5,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.