BidaskClub Downgrades Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) to Sell

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $23.49 on Friday. Washington Federal has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $38.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). Washington Federal had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $133.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Washington Federal will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Washington Federal news, CEO Brent J. Beardall bought 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.42 per share, for a total transaction of $97,591.14. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,196,440.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Washington Federal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Washington Federal in the first quarter worth $145,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Washington Federal by 22.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Washington Federal by 68.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

