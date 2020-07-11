BidaskClub Lowers Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) to Strong Sell

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IEP. TheStreet lowered shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Icahn Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

NASDAQ:IEP opened at $47.90 on Friday. Icahn Enterprises has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $79.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.04.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported ($6.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($5.55). Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 22.90% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises will post -7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $756,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and mining businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts in the aftermarket, as well as offers automotive repair and maintenance services.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.