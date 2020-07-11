BidaskClub Upgrades Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) to “Buy”

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PLXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Plexus from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Plexus from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Plexus from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plexus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $68.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.70. Plexus has a 12 month low of $35.16 and a 12 month high of $86.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Plexus had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plexus will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $101,864.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,428.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Cortinovis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $89,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,281.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,278. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Plexus by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Plexus by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Plexus by 473.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Plexus by 1.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

