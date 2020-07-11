BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FRA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000.

Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.76. BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI has a 1-year low of $6.72 and a 1-year high of $13.66.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

