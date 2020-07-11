BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS)

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.50 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.84.

NYSE CMS opened at $59.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.02. CMS Energy has a one year low of $46.03 and a one year high of $69.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 2,769 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $149,969.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,428.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 875 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $48,790.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,969.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,111 shares of company stock worth $449,511. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMS. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1,232.4% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 420.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

